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Jharkhand Congress to Combat Land Displacement by Mining Companies

Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju announced plans to oppose land displacement by mining firms, citing inadequate compensation and violations of the Land Acquisition Act. The movement aims to spread awareness about the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, empowering tribal self-governance. Rahul Gandhi supports the initiative with a proposed visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:29 IST
Jharkhand Congress to Combat Land Displacement by Mining Companies
K Raju
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Congress has declared a movement against the displacement caused by mining companies in the state. On Tuesday, K Raju, the party's in-charge, criticized corporations for acquiring land recklessly and without proper compensation, displacing many residents.

Raju emphasized the ongoing violations of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act of 2013, particularly in Barkagaon, Hazaribagh, where farmers have awaited compensation for years. This has been compounded by the local administration's inaction and favoritism towards mining interests, he alleged during a press briefing in Ranchi.

At a recent 10-day training camp, Jharkhand Congress committed to raising awareness about the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, supporting self-governance in tribal communities. Support from Rahul Gandhi, who plans to engage with local Gram Sabha leaders, further strengthens this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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