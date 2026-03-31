Jharkhand Congress to Combat Land Displacement by Mining Companies

The Jharkhand Congress has declared a movement against the displacement caused by mining companies in the state. On Tuesday, K Raju, the party's in-charge, criticized corporations for acquiring land recklessly and without proper compensation, displacing many residents.

Raju emphasized the ongoing violations of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act of 2013, particularly in Barkagaon, Hazaribagh, where farmers have awaited compensation for years. This has been compounded by the local administration's inaction and favoritism towards mining interests, he alleged during a press briefing in Ranchi.

At a recent 10-day training camp, Jharkhand Congress committed to raising awareness about the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, supporting self-governance in tribal communities. Support from Rahul Gandhi, who plans to engage with local Gram Sabha leaders, further strengthens this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)