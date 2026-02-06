Mexico's Dilemma: Fueling Cuba Amid U.S. Tariff Threats
Mexican officials are exploring ways to supply fuel to Cuba without incurring U.S. tariffs. Talks between high-level officials from both countries are ongoing. This delicate situation affects Cuba's energy needs, with the humanitarian impact being a significant concern, especially under Trump's administration's threats.
Mexican officials are considering strategies to send fuel to Cuba amid looming threats of tariffs from Washington. Discussions between Mexico and the U.S. continue as both sides seek an amicable resolution to avoid economic repercussions.
The White House has reiterated comments from former President Trump, alleging Mexico's halt on oil shipments to Cuba. In response, Mexico's Foreign Ministry stated they had no knowledge of such developments.
Cuba, heavily reliant on imported fuel, faces dire energy shortages following Venezuela's halted shipments. As potential humanitarian concerns escalate, Mexico remains resolute in supporting Cuba, with ongoing negotiations offering hope for a diplomatic solution.
