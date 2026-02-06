Mexico's Dilemma: Fueling Cuba Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

Mexican officials are considering strategies to send fuel to Cuba amid looming threats of tariffs from Washington. Discussions between Mexico and the U.S. continue as both sides seek an amicable resolution to avoid economic repercussions.

The White House has reiterated comments from former President Trump, alleging Mexico's halt on oil shipments to Cuba. In response, Mexico's Foreign Ministry stated they had no knowledge of such developments.

Cuba, heavily reliant on imported fuel, faces dire energy shortages following Venezuela's halted shipments. As potential humanitarian concerns escalate, Mexico remains resolute in supporting Cuba, with ongoing negotiations offering hope for a diplomatic solution.