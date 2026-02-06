Heightened Spy Games: Russia Targets Norway's Arctic
Norway anticipates increased Russian espionage activities, especially in its Arctic mainland and Svalbard archipelago, amid sabotage threats. The country's security agency warns about Russia's focus on energy infrastructure and attempts to recruit Ukrainian refugees for intelligence. These developments come amid Europe's heightened concerns post Ukraine invasion.
Norway anticipates an escalation in Russian espionage efforts, focusing on the Arctic mainland and the Svalbard archipelago, according to the Norwegian domestic security service PST.
The energy infrastructure in Norway, Europe's leading pipeline gas supplier and an ally of Ukraine, is suspected to be a target for Russian intelligence agencies seeking to exploit vulnerabilities through cyber attacks or physical sabotage.
The northern areas, including counties and Svalbard, are identified as high-interest targets for Russian influence and intelligence activities. Norway's security warns of potential recruitment of Ukrainian refugees in Norway for intelligence by Russian services.
