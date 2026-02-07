Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold Theft: A Political Storm Brewing in Kerala

The interrogation of UDF Convenor Adoor Prakash in the Sabarimala Temple gold theft case concludes. Prakash claims he provided satisfactory responses, while Kerala Minister Sivankutty accuses opposition leaders of protecting him. The investigation raises questions about Prakash’s allegiances and meetings with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi amidst the developing controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:19 IST
Congress MP Adoor Prakash at SIT office (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The interrogation of United Democratic Front (UDF) Convenor and MP Adoor Prakash by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) over the Sabarimala Temple gold theft concluded on Saturday. Prakash stated he provided clear answers to the SIT and noted that they did not probe into his financial matters.

In a political twist, Kerala Minister V Sivankutty criticized state Leader of Opposition and Congress leader VD Satheesan for allegedly shielding Prakash. Sivankutty also demanded the resignation of State Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan, emphasizing Prakash's crucial role in the ongoing investigation.

Sivankutty questioned the involvement of Prakash, highlighting his meetings with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in the presence of the accused. He argued the opposition's demand for Vasavan's resignation should be matched by a call for Prakash to step down as UDF convenor. The investigation continues to unfold under heightened political scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

