Blaze Erupts at Delhi's Under-Construction Theatre, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at an under-construction theatre in Delhi's Pacific Mall, Sarita Vihar. Eight fire tenders promptly responded, preventing casualties. The fire originated from thermocol igniting during welding. No injuries reported due to the theatre being vacant for maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:37 IST
Blaze Erupts at Delhi's Under-Construction Theatre, No Casualties Reported
Fire tenders reach Pacific Mall, Sarita Vihar after report of fire in a theatre (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire incident occurred at an under-construction theatre located in the Pacific Mall, Sarita Vihar, Delhi, with no casualties reported. The incident, which was reported around 12:20 PM on Saturday, drew a quick response from emergency services.

Eight fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to control the blaze. According to Delhi Fire Services Officer Yashwant Meena, the fire was triggered by thermocol catching fire during iron welding activities. Thankfully, the theatre was undergoing maintenance, resulting in no injuries or fatalities.

"We received the fire alert at approximately 12:20 PM, following which eight fire services vehicles were deployed to the location. The fire erupted on the fourth floor due to thermocol catching fire during iron-bending. Fortunately, the theatre was unoccupied, preventing any injuries or loss of life," Officer Meena stated. Further investigation into the incident is ongoing, as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

