Bhabanipur's Symbolic Showdown: A Political Theatre in West Bengal

Bhabanipur, West Bengal, is set to host a pivotal political showdown in the upcoming 2026 assembly polls. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari will lead their respective parties in high-stakes processions through the constituency, signifying its critical role in state politics.

Adhikari, backed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to challenge Banerjee on her home turf in what the BJP hopes to be a national spectacle. Conversely, Banerjee is expected to mobilize her loyal TMC leadership, showcasing her longstanding influence in Bhabanipur.

The backdrop is tinged with a bitter rematch narrative following the Nandigram contest and marked by shifts in voter dynamics. Both parties thrive on symbolic gestures to highlight Bhabanipur as a microcosm of West Bengal's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)