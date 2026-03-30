Missile Debris Hits Haifa Oil Refinery: No Casualties Reported

An industrial building and a fuel tanker at Israel's Oil Refineries in Haifa were struck by debris from an intercepted missile on Monday, according to the Fire and Rescue Service. The source of the missile, possibly Iran or Hezbollah, remains unclear. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

The Fire Service confirmed a direct hit on a tanker parked within the refinery, resulting in thick smoke emitting from the roof of an adjacent structure. Firefighters are actively working to prevent the flames from spreading further and are conducting searches for any trapped individuals.

Israel's Energy Minister Eli Cohen assured that there was no damage to production facilities and that the nation's fuel supply will remain uninterrupted despite the incident.