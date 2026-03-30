Missile Debris Hits Haifa Oil Refinery: No Casualties Reported
An industrial building and a fuel tanker in Haifa's Oil Refineries were struck by debris from an intercepted missile, Israel's Fire and Rescue Service reported. No casualties were noted. Efforts to control the fire and search for individuals are ongoing. Fuel supply and production remain unaffected.
- Country:
- Israel
An industrial building and a fuel tanker at Israel's Oil Refineries in Haifa were struck by debris from an intercepted missile on Monday, according to the Fire and Rescue Service. The source of the missile, possibly Iran or Hezbollah, remains unclear. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.
The Fire Service confirmed a direct hit on a tanker parked within the refinery, resulting in thick smoke emitting from the roof of an adjacent structure. Firefighters are actively working to prevent the flames from spreading further and are conducting searches for any trapped individuals.
Israel's Energy Minister Eli Cohen assured that there was no damage to production facilities and that the nation's fuel supply will remain uninterrupted despite the incident.
- READ MORE ON:
- Haifa
- Oil Refinery
- Missile
- Firefighters
- Eli Cohen
- Israel
- Debris
- Interception
- Production
- Hezbollah
ALSO READ
Israel's Economic Future Amidst Conflict: A Closer Look
Fire seen near Israeli oil refinery after Iranian missile attack, reports AP.
Israel's Controversial Budget: A Prelude to Elections
Prospects of Israel's Economic Growth Amidst Regional Tensions
Missile Debris Hits Israeli Chemical Plant: Production Disrupted