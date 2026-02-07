Left Menu

India-U.S. Trade Pact: No GMO Imports Allowed, Says Trade Minister

India's trade minister confirmed that the India-U.S. trade pact does not allow imports of genetically modified agricultural products. The interim agreement, released recently, aims to lower tariffs, enhance energy collaboration, and provide zero-tariff access for certain Indian agricultural exports like bananas and mangoes to the U.S. market.

India's trade minister has assured that the recent India-U.S. trade agreement contains no provisions for the import of genetically modified agricultural products. This statement comes amid concerns from farming groups over market access and adherence to food standards under the pact.

Friday saw the two nations unveil an interim trade framework intended to decrease tariffs, improve energy partnerships, and reinforce economic collaboration, as part of efforts to adjust global supply chains.

Trade Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the agreement offers zero-tariff entry into the U.S. market for specific Indian farm produce, such as bananas and mangoes, highlighting agricultural trade concessions made by both countries.

