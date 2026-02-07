NDRF's Grit: Navigating Perilous Mines in Meghalaya Rescue Mission

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has retrieved six bodies out of 24 from the site of an illegal coal mine collapse in Mysyngat, located in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district. On February 5, several miners were trapped following an explosion at the site.

HPS Kandari, Commandant of the 1st Battalion of NDRF, described the immense challenges, citing the mine's depth and treacherous rat-holes. Previous incidents involved flooding, but this operation presented unique hazards, such as potentially toxic gases. Ensuring safety in the unsafe tunnels and locating bodies have been significant hurdles, he said.

Amit Kumar, a constable with the 1st Battalion, detailed the difficulties encountered, including water seepage within the 100-foot depth mine. The team temporarily halted operations to inspect another nearby mine, recovering one body before resuming in the initial mine, where more bodies were discovered.

Despite facing a remote location, the NDRF continues the rescue operation with local support, as described by Deputy Commandant Nripen Tiwari. With no specific casualty data available, teams work under speculations to clear the mines, gradually progressing despite the arduous conditions.

