Himachal Pradesh Assembly Budget Session to Discuss Key Issues Amid Political Tensions

The budgetary planning meeting of Himachal Pradesh legislators concluded with significant discussions but no consensus on a special session about the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). The Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, stated that following the Governor's advice, the government would not hold a special Assembly session for RDG. Instead, this matter will be addressed during the upcoming Budget session.

During the meeting, concerns over foreign apple imports were raised, with Sukhu highlighting how reduced import duties, due to free trade agreements, pose a threat to local apple farmers' livelihoods. He affirmed the government's commitment to addressing this issue in suitable forums, emphasizing the significance of apple cultivation to the state's economy.

Opposition parties, including BJP legislative members, expressed dissatisfaction with halted development projects, delays in DPR approvals, and the cessation of the RDG, which they say impacts critical infrastructure and social initiatives. BJP MLA Rakesh Jamwal criticized the delayed response to the MLAs' concerns and urged the need for timely government action on priority projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)