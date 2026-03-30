Delhi Assembly Budget Session: A Result-Oriented Engagement Amidst Opposition Absence

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly concluded after an intensive four-day sitting, totalling more than 15 hours of legislative activities, as announced by Speaker Vijender Gupta.

During the session, all seven pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports were presented, analyzed, and assigned to relevant committees. Notably, Speaker Gupta expressed concerns over the opposition's negative behavior, which included boycotting and disrupting proceedings, despite the absence of substantial issues for protest.

In the meantime, Gupta also held meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, highlighting historical events such as the 1919 nonviolent protest against the Rowlatt Act by Swami Shraddhanand.