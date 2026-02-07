Himachal Apple Growers Unite for Nationwide Farmers' Protest

The Himachal Apple Growers' Association convened a block-level meeting in Rohru to rally support for the nationwide farmers' strike set for February 12, 2026. The assembly, led by state committee member Sanjay Chauhan, brought together executive members from various village units.

Amidst growing tensions, Chauhan accused the central government's free trade agreements of compromising the interests of farmers and horticulturists. He also criticized the proposed Seed Bill, MGNREGA budget cuts, smart meter installations, and reduced funding for the Market Intervention Scheme, labeling them as detrimental to agriculture.

Following in-depth discussions, attendees resolved to collaborate with the Himachal Kisan Sabha for extensive strike participation. Local units will rally farmers and orchardists, highlighting pressing issues. Plans for a district-level convention in Shimla on February 27 and 28, 2026, were also announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)