Himachal Apple Growers Unite for Nationwide Farmers' Protest

The Himachal Apple Growers' Association pledges support for the February 12, 2026 nationwide farmers' strike, citing crises in agriculture and horticulture. Concerns include free trade agreements, cuts to MGNREGA, and reduced funding affecting farmers. Local units to mobilize participation and raise awareness as part of a united struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:09 IST
Himachal Apple Growers' Association meeting in Rohru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Himachal Apple Growers' Association convened a block-level meeting in Rohru to rally support for the nationwide farmers' strike set for February 12, 2026. The assembly, led by state committee member Sanjay Chauhan, brought together executive members from various village units.

Amidst growing tensions, Chauhan accused the central government's free trade agreements of compromising the interests of farmers and horticulturists. He also criticized the proposed Seed Bill, MGNREGA budget cuts, smart meter installations, and reduced funding for the Market Intervention Scheme, labeling them as detrimental to agriculture.

Following in-depth discussions, attendees resolved to collaborate with the Himachal Kisan Sabha for extensive strike participation. Local units will rally farmers and orchardists, highlighting pressing issues. Plans for a district-level convention in Shimla on February 27 and 28, 2026, were also announced.

