Algeria Terminates Air Services Agreement with UAE

Algeria has initiated the cancellation of its air services agreement with the United Arab Emirates. The agreement, signed in May 2013 in Abu Dhabi, is set to be voided as per Algerian state news reports. No specific reasons have been provided for this decision.

Updated: 07-02-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:20 IST
The announcement came without an explanation. The reasons for this diplomatic decision remain undisclosed.

Observers are left to speculate on the potential motivations behind Algeria's latest diplomatic maneuver concerning its aviation ties with the UAE.

