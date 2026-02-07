Algeria Terminates Air Services Agreement with UAE
Algeria has initiated the cancellation of its air services agreement with the United Arab Emirates. The agreement, signed in May 2013 in Abu Dhabi, is set to be voided as per Algerian state news reports. No specific reasons have been provided for this decision.
07-02-2026
Algeria is taking steps to annul the air services agreement established with the United Arab Emirates. This agreement was originally signed in Abu Dhabi in May 2013. Algerian state news has announced the development.
The announcement came without an explanation. The reasons for this diplomatic decision remain undisclosed.
Observers are left to speculate on the potential motivations behind Algeria's latest diplomatic maneuver concerning its aviation ties with the UAE.
(With inputs from agencies.)
