US Pushes for Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks as Winter Approaches

The United States is pressing Moscow and Kyiv to resolve their conflict in Ukraine promptly, aiming for a solution before summer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced. The statement follows U.S.-brokered meetings between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi, with further discussions proposed for Miami.

Zelenskiy criticized Russia for overnight strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and highlighted the necessity of depriving Moscow of the ability to use cold weather strategically. Despite ongoing negotiations, no significant agreements have been reached, although both parties agreed to a prisoner exchange.

Security guarantees remain pivotal for lasting peace, Zelenskiy emphasized, as the United States pushes for a temporary ceasefire to halt strikes on energy facilities. Amid continued military confrontations, Ukraine asserts it will not concede territory in the Donetsk region, despite proposed economic arrangements.

