Historic Boost for Rural and Agricultural Progress in 2026 Union Budget

The Union Budget 2026-26 emphasizes increased funding for rural and agriculture sectors, reflecting the government's focus on villages and farmers. Haryana's Industry and Commerce Minister praised the budget as a step towards a developed and self-reliant India under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. The emphasis includes fertilizer subsidies to aid farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:17 IST
The Centre has taken a landmark step in the 2026-26 Union Budget by proposing substantial increases in funding allocations for rural and agricultural sectors, emphasizing its focus on village and farmer development, stated Haryana Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Saturday.

Addressing a farmers' conference in Darbaripur village, Singh hailed the budgeting efforts, describing them as unprecedented in the journey towards a developed and self-reliant India, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting the inclusivity of the budget, Singh mentioned a 21% increase in the Rural Development Department's budget. Notably, a crucial provision of Rs 1,70,944 crore for fertilizer subsidies aims to cut farming costs, directly benefiting farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

