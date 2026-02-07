Historic Boost for Rural and Agricultural Progress in 2026 Union Budget

The Centre has taken a landmark step in the 2026-26 Union Budget by proposing substantial increases in funding allocations for rural and agricultural sectors, emphasizing its focus on village and farmer development, stated Haryana Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Saturday.

Addressing a farmers' conference in Darbaripur village, Singh hailed the budgeting efforts, describing them as unprecedented in the journey towards a developed and self-reliant India, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting the inclusivity of the budget, Singh mentioned a 21% increase in the Rural Development Department's budget. Notably, a crucial provision of Rs 1,70,944 crore for fertilizer subsidies aims to cut farming costs, directly benefiting farmers.

