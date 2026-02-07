Left Menu

Himachal Apple Growers Prepare for February 12 Strike Amid Import Duty Concerns

Apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh are gearing up for a nationwide strike on February 12, challenging recent import duty cuts from trade agreements threatening their economy. Despite assurances from Union Minister Piyush Goyal, farmers warn these measures favor subsidized foreign produce, risking the livelihoods of local growers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:57 IST
Himachal Apple Growers' Association meeting in Rohru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In response to reduced import duties stemming from recent trade agreements, apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh are planning a significant march to New Delhi on February 12, challenging what they describe as 'anti-farmer' policies by the Union government. This move aims to safeguard the state's apple-based economy.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has assured necessary protections for Indian apple growers, but local farmer leaders argue the concessions disproportionately favor foreign competitors like the US, threatening domestic markets. They accuse the Centre of undermining local growers' economic viability to boost imports.

As import duties on apples decline, fears mount of increased competition from subsidized foreign produce entering India. Himachal's apple industry, a major economic pillar, faces pressure from the new trade deals. Farmers demand transparency from the government, warning of severe economic repercussions and intensifying their protest preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

