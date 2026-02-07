Left Menu

Quantum Leap: Amaravati's Vision as a Global Quantum Hub

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the foundation for Quantum Valley buildings in Amaravati, aiming to position the city as a global quantum technology hub. This initiative, alongside collaboration for a 133-qubit quantum computer, underscores Amaravati's role in the upcoming quantum science era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 23:31 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu officially laid the foundation for the Quantum Valley buildings in Amaravati on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in both state and national progress. Naidu emphasized the project's role in positioning Amaravati as a global leader in quantum technology and innovation.

In his address, Naidu described the event as historic for not just Amaravati and Andhra Pradesh, but for the nation. He stressed the importance of quantum technology amid global technological advancement, pointing out the United Nations' designation of 2026 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology. Naidu drew parallels between past IT initiatives, like HITEC City in Hyderabad, and the vision for Amaravati's future in quantum science.

Highlighting the state's commitment to technological advancements, Naidu discussed future communication technologies, including 4G services launched by BSNL and the potential for 6G. He praised Amaravati Quantum Valley's inauguration by Union Minister Jitendra Singh and collaboration with tech giants to establish India's first 133-qubit quantum computer. Naidu's forward-thinking initiatives aim to place Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of the global quantum technology revolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

