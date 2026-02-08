Rescued: The Missing Tribal Children of Jharkhand

In a heartening conclusion to a tense ordeal, ten tribal children reported missing from Jharkhand's Koderma district were safely recovered from Bihar's Gaya. These children, part of a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, had disappeared post a shraddh ceremony.

Investigations revealed that they accidentally journeyed to Gaya by train, having failed to disembark at the correct station. Gaya police discovered the children wandering and subsequently placed them in a child home, notifying authorities on February 7.

Koderma Superintendent of Police Anudeep Singh confirmed the recovery and safe return of these children, emphasizing the absence of any criminal connection. The efficient coordination between districts ensured the children's swift return within a day of filing the FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)