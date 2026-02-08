Left Menu

Haryana's Push Towards Modernizing Livestock Farming: Updates from the Livestock Expo

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized modernizing animal husbandry at the 41st state livestock exhibition. The government aims to make livestock farming more sustainable and profitable. There are initiatives for advanced breeding, market access, and natural farming, all aligned with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:19 IST
Haryana's Push Towards Modernizing Livestock Farming: Updates from the Livestock Expo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini underscored the importance of modernizing the livestock industry during the 41st state-level livestock exhibition on Sunday. The event aimed to equip livestock farmers with the latest know-how in animal rearing, advancing innovation, and ensuring quality standards.

Saini highlighted the critical role of animal husbandry in India's fast-paced development journey under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative led by Prime Minister Modi. With ambitious goals to improve animal health services, increase milk production, and amplify market opportunities, the state seeks to make livestock farming sustainable and profitable.

The exhibition, attended by government officials and MPs, showcased various animal breeds and promoted the state's Natural Farming Scheme. The initiative, set for significant expansion by 2025-26, reflects Haryana's commitment to enhancing rural livelihoods and reinforcing the agricultural economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Har Ghar Dastak: The Campaign for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

Har Ghar Dastak: The Campaign for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
2
Israel's Controversial West Bank Policy Shift: A New Chapter in Territorial Disputes

Israel's Controversial West Bank Policy Shift: A New Chapter in Territorial ...

 Global
3
CICE's Swift Action Recovers Rs 40 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

CICE's Swift Action Recovers Rs 40 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

 India
4
Teachers Protest: Clash with Police Over Demand for Benefits

Teachers Protest: Clash with Police Over Demand for Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026