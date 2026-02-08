Haryana's Push Towards Modernizing Livestock Farming: Updates from the Livestock Expo

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini underscored the importance of modernizing the livestock industry during the 41st state-level livestock exhibition on Sunday. The event aimed to equip livestock farmers with the latest know-how in animal rearing, advancing innovation, and ensuring quality standards.

Saini highlighted the critical role of animal husbandry in India's fast-paced development journey under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative led by Prime Minister Modi. With ambitious goals to improve animal health services, increase milk production, and amplify market opportunities, the state seeks to make livestock farming sustainable and profitable.

The exhibition, attended by government officials and MPs, showcased various animal breeds and promoted the state's Natural Farming Scheme. The initiative, set for significant expansion by 2025-26, reflects Haryana's commitment to enhancing rural livelihoods and reinforcing the agricultural economy.

