CAG Report Urges Modernization of Indian Military Infrastructure

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India's recent report has cast a spotlight on significant shortcomings within the Indian Defence Services. Presented to Parliament, the report advocates for the rapid digitization of military site records and modernization of hospital facilities, noting critical lapses in these areas.

Among the key findings, the report highlights irregularities in the disbursement of pay and accounts, impacting a large number of Army personnel. It attributes these issues to systemic weaknesses within the Defence Accounts Department, emphasizing that necessary business rules were not incorporated into IT systems, leading to incorrect payments.

The audit not only underscores deficiencies in military infrastructure but also sheds light on the lack of maintenance and modernization of military hospitals. It calls for the Ministry of Defence to expedite efforts to modernize hospital buildings, improve fire safety standards, and ensure compliance with statutory provisions, such as disposing of medical effluents correctly.

(With inputs from agencies.)