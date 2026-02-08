India Sets Sights on Agricultural Self-Reliance

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared India's ambition for self-reliance in fruit, vegetable, and flower production during a recent review meeting at the ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research. The goal is to eliminate the need for imports in these sectors through profitable domestic cultivation strategies.

Chouhan emphasized the importance of focusing on high-demand crops and making production lucrative for farmers. He noted the shift from import dependence, citing avocados as an example, and expressed intentions for similar progress with other products like dragon fruits. Addressing post-harvest challenges, he highlighted the need to increase the shelf life of crops.

Speaking at the International Trade Fair 2026, Chouhan underlined efforts towards value addition and market exploration to boost farmers' income. He praised initiatives like Karnataka's success in pulse production and announced financial support for setting up 'seed villages' and 'daal mills' to enhance productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)