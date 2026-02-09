Kenneth Walker III Makes Super Bowl History

Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks' dynamic running back, clinched the Super Bowl LX MVP title on Sunday. His standout performance at Levi's Stadium saw him rush 135 yards on 27 carries, ensuring a decisive 29-13 win over the New England Patriots.

This milestone victory at the Super Bowl marks Walker as the first running back to claim the MVP award since Denver's Terrell Davis achieved it in 1998.

Walker's achievement not only underscores his exceptional talent but also highlights the strategic gameplay that led to the Seahawks' triumph over their formidable opponents.

