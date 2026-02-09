IIFL Capital Expands International Footprint with SEBI Nod for GIFT IFSC Subsidiary

IIFL Capital Services Ltd, a prominent Indian wealth management and investment firm, has received crucial approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to create a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City's International Financial Services Centre (GIFT IFSC).

The new subsidiary, IIFL Capital Services (IFSC) Ltd, will function as an independent legal entity, engaging in financial services and capital market activities within GIFT IFSC, pending further approvals from relevant authorities including the Reserve Bank of India.

This strategic move aligns with IIFL's initiative to expand its global financial reach, aiming to serve international investors and manage cross-border investments efficiently. The firm remains committed to maintaining rigorous regulatory compliance and governance in accordance with SEBI guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)