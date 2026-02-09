Baran Tensions Escalate Over Calf Death Controversy
A 'complete shutdown' was observed in Baran, Rajasthan, following the controversial death of a calf. Disputes arose over the cause, prompting community protests and increased police presence. Despite allegations of foul play, initial investigations suggest natural causes. Officials continue their inquiry amid heightened community tensions.
Baran, a district in Rajasthan, witnessed a 'complete shutdown' on Sunday after reports of a calf's death incited public outrage and protests demanding the arrest of suspects allegedly involved in the incident.
The controversy began when claims surfaced suggesting the calf was slaughtered by an unidentified individual in Baran's Mahadev colony. Protests initiated on February 7, with locals urging a formal investigation.
Additional security measures have been implemented across the district. Local police, led by Assistant Superintendent Rajesh Chaudhary, emphasized continued investigation, noting the calf's owner reported a natural death, though Gau Rakshak samiti members dispute this, citing possible foul play.
