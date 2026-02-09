Left Menu

Opposition Gears Up for No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker

Congress leader KC Venugopal suggests an impending opposition action against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, hinting at a no-confidence motion. Allegations arise of opposition voices being curtailed in the House. All eyes are on the coordinated efforts of the INDIA alliance's senior leaders regarding this parliamentary move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:13 IST
Congress MP KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Monday suggested that the opposition is preparing to take action against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, potentially through a no-confidence motion. This move arises from allegations that the Speaker has sidelined opposition voices within parliamentary proceedings.

Addressing reporters in the Parliament complex, Venugopal criticized the conduct of Lok Sabha sessions. He highlighted the suppression of the Leader of Opposition's voice, equating this role to a 'shadow Prime Minister,' now reportedly denied a fair platform. The Congress MP claimed this situation has no precedent in the Indian legislative history.

The controversy adds depth following criticism over restrained discussions on key topics, such as the US-India trade deal. As the opposition strategizes its next steps, spearheaded by senior INDIA alliance leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, there is a unified call for action, articulated by Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

