Delhi High Court Questions CCI Probe into Basketball Federation

The Delhi High Court has called upon the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to respond to a petition by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), which contests a directive for investigating alleged violations of the Competition Act. This inquiry was initiated following a complaint by Elite Pro Basketball Private Limited, accusing the BFI of restricting players and stifling competition.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav has notified the CCI and scheduled a hearing on March 10. The court will deliberate on BFI's request to pause CCI's ongoing proceedings. Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, representing BFI, highlighted that the CCI's probe could have significant global implications, stressing that BFI shouldn't face investigation for its regulatory actions.

The BFI, recognized as a National Sports Federation, argues that its actions are within its statutory duties, including managing national championships and appointing league partners, and thus beyond CCI's scrutiny. The federation claims their warning to players about unrecognized competitions is a necessary regulatory measure, not anti-competitive behavior. The court will revisit the case on March 10 to examine the CCI's response and BFI's interim relief appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)