Russian Drone Strikes Intensify Amidst Peace Talks

Russian drone strikes overnight wreaked havoc across Ukraine, killing at least four people, including a mother and her 10-year-old son in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, as reported by Ukrainian officials on Monday.

The assaults targeted residential areas, damaging infrastructure and disrupting power for tens of thousands despite ongoing peace talks. In Odesa, a particularly heavy strike left one dead and two injured, while infrastructure and a gas pipeline sustained damage, stated regional governor Oleh Kiper.

The unrelenting attacks on Ukraine's power grid and infrastructure highlight the ongoing challenges facing the nation as winter approaches, following Russia's intensified campaign since autumn 2025.