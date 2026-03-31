UN Experts Warn of Escalating Military Strikes and Internal Repression in Iran

The human rights situation in Iran has reached a critical juncture, with United Nations experts warning that recent military strikes by the United States and Israel have significantly intensified an already deteriorating environment marked by civilian casualties, mass displacement, and escalating state repression.

In a strongly worded statement, UN human rights experts said the Iranian population is now facing a dual crisis—external military pressure and internal systemic violations—placing millions at heightened risk.

Civilian Toll Mounts as Conflict Expands

According to Iranian authorities, nearly 2,000 civilians have been killed in airstrikes attributed to Israel and the United States, with attacks reportedly striking civilian infrastructure including:

Schools and hospitals

Cultural and religious sites

Residential housing and essential infrastructure

The strikes have triggered widespread displacement, with over 3 million people internally displaced, many fleeing urban centres lacking basic civil defence systems such as air-raid sirens or bomb shelters.

The humanitarian impact has been particularly severe for vulnerable populations, including an estimated 5 million Afghan nationals residing in Iran, many of whom already face economic and legal precarity.

Long-Standing Rights Violations Intensified

UN experts emphasised that the current crisis builds upon entrenched patterns of human rights violations within Iran, including:

One of the highest execution rates globally

Systematic restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly

Ongoing discrimination against women and girls

The suppression of civil society and political dissent

“The people of Iran are under attack from outside and from within,” the experts stated, underscoring the compounding nature of the crisis.

Executions Linked to Protests Signal Escalation

Particular concern has been raised over the execution of three men in Qom, reportedly linked to their participation in nationwide protests that began in December 2025.

UN experts warned that these executions mark a dangerous escalation:

They are the first known executions tied directly to the recent protest movement

Legal proceedings were reportedly affected by serious due process violations

The cases may signal a broader campaign to deter dissent

The executions follow a pattern observed during earlier protest movements, including the “Women, Life, Freedom” movement, where capital punishment has been used as a tool of political repression.

Additional executions this month—including individuals accused of espionage linked to Israel and charges of “baghi” (armed rebellion)—have further heightened international concern.

Internet Blackout and Information Suppression

Compounding the crisis is a prolonged nationwide internet shutdown, now lasting 31 consecutive days, which has:

Severely restricted access to information

Disrupted communication within and outside the country

Caused significant economic damage across sectors

The blackout has also raised concerns about transparency and accountability, particularly in relation to detention conditions, enforced disappearances, and alleged abuses in custody.

Regional Implications and Legal Concerns

UN experts stated that the US-Israeli strikes may constitute violations of the UN Charter, while also warning that some of Iran’s retaliatory actions have exceeded the bounds of lawful self-defence, contributing to broader regional instability.

The escalating conflict risks:

Further civilian casualties across multiple countries

Disruption of regional security and economic systems

Entrenchment of humanitarian crises

Call for Rights-Based Peace Process

The experts stressed that any diplomatic resolution must go beyond ending hostilities and address the underlying human rights crisis within Iran.

They called for:

Immediate release of individuals arbitrarily detained for exercising fundamental rights

Restoration of full internet access

Protection of civic space and freedom of expression

Independent investigations into violations by all parties

Inclusive dialogue reflecting the demands of Iranian citizens

“Millions of Iranians have taken to the streets demanding change,” the experts said. “Their voices must not be excluded from any negotiations.”

A Crisis Beyond the Battlefield

While urging an immediate end to military hostilities, UN experts warned that peace alone will not resolve Iran’s deeper human rights challenges.

“The current deterioration did not begin with these strikes, and it will not end when they stop,” they said.

The situation in Iran now represents a convergence of conflict, governance, and rights issues—requiring a coordinated international response that prioritises both peace and accountability.