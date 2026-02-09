Left Menu

Celebrating Eknath Shinde: A Legacy of Service and Development

Prime Minister Modi and other leaders celebrate Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's birthday with warm wishes. Shinde's political journey from Thane Municipal Corporation to Deputy CM is highlighted. His supporters emphasize his continuous dedication to Maharashtra's development and social causes, such as a cloth donation drive at a local hospital.

Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, underscoring his relentless efforts in advancing the state's development and fulfilling the dreams of leaders Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dhige. Modi expressed his wishes for Shinde's long life and good health on social media platform X.

Joining in the birthday celebrations, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also conveyed his greetings to Shinde, expressing hopes for his long and healthy life. Reflecting a spirit of social responsibility, Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Neelam Gorhe, organized a cloth donation drive for new mothers and their infants at Mumbai's Sir J.J. Hospital.

Highlighting the enduring influence of Shinde, who embarked on his political journey in the 1980s, Gorhe praised his roots in grassroots work. From being a Corporator in Thane to serving in key governmental roles, Shinde's career trajectory reflects his steadfast commitment to Maharashtra's progress.

