Gandhi Sagar: A Green Oasis Transforming Tourism in India

Nestled between Mandsaur and Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat epitomizes eco-tourism by merging luxury with nature. It offers a unique experience that goes beyond just leisure, emphasizing sustainability and local economic growth, whilst maintaining the rich biodiversity of the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:29 IST
Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat emerges as India's new eco-tourism hub (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Gandhi Sagar region, strategically located on the Mandsaur-Neemuch border in Madhya Pradesh, has evolved into a premier locale for nature enthusiasts and adventure aficionados. Supported by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, the newly inaugurated Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat is redefining eco-tourism standards in India. It offers a harmonious blend of luxury, wilderness, and sustainable development.

Through alignment with the central government's 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative, the retreat provides more than a simple escape. Visitors experience luxurious tents, eco-trails, butterfly garden explorations, and a tranquil atmosphere free from urban distractions. Shubham, a naturalist stationed at the retreat, emphasized, "Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat is a leader in eco-tourism, offering memorable stays with water sports, safari trails, and insights into the region's diverse natural heritage."

Alongside providing captivating attractions, Gandhi Sagar offers economic benefits that extend beyond tourism photography and leisure. Activating local employment for guides and hospitality staff, the retreat significantly contributes to the fisheries sector. Mahendra, a fisheries official, remarked on the reliance of approximately 3,000-4,000 people on these activities, underscoring the retreat's socio-economic impact.

