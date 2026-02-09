India's Strategic Energy Diversification Plan
India is focusing on maintaining and diversifying multiple sources of energy supply. The aim is to ensure that consumers receive energy adequately, at the right price, with reliability and security, according to Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:18 IST
India is set on a strategic course to maintain multiple sources of energy supply while diversifying them as necessary, according to Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
The government aims to ensure that consumers have access to adequate energy at the right price, emphasizing the importance of reliable and secure supplies.
This commitment underlines India's focus on energy security and economic stability, as articulated in recent statements by Misri.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- energy
- supply
- diversify
- Vikram Misri
- consumers
- reliable
- secure
- price
- foreign secretary