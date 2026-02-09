Bomb Threat Disrupts Patna Civil Court Proceedings

Patna Civil Court was the center of heightened security on Monday after a bomb threat prompted authorities to evacuate the premises, reported officials. Security agencies have since been on high alert, ensuring the safety of court personnel and visitors.

According to Advocate Shivnandan Bharti, the threat was communicated via the District Judge's email, consequently postponing the bail hearing of MP Pappu Yadav to the following day. Yadav, who was arrested last Friday in connection with a 1995 case, will endure another day in custody as legal proceedings are delayed.

The case, brought under the old Indian Penal Code and now under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, includes allegations such as fraud and criminal conspiracy as per the Gardanibagh police station records. The incident underscores ongoing concerns about security in judicial venues.

