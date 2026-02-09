Left Menu

The Biodiversity Blind Spot: Economic Risk and Opportunity

Biodiversity loss poses a systemic risk to the global economy, according to a new report from the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services. It calls on businesses to address this 'blind spot' to ensure both environmental and economic sustainability. Only a fraction of public companies currently consider biodiversity impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A landmark report by the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services highlights biodiversity loss as a systemic risk to the global economy and financial stability. The document urges businesses to take action or potentially face their own extinction alongside species affected by environmental degradation.

The report, crafted over three years with input from 79 experts and endorsed by over 150 governments, outlines inadequate incentives, weak institutional support, and data gaps as significant barriers. It emphasizes the urgent need for businesses to set ambitious goals and incorporate biodiversity into their corporate strategies.

Despite global initiatives to protect ecosystems, such as a 2024 pledge by countries to preserve 30% of land and sea by 2030, prevailing investments harm nature. The report warns that few public companies currently disclose their biodiversity impacts, particularly in sectors like construction, pharmaceuticals, and food.

(With inputs from agencies.)

