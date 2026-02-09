Tragedy Strikes Tripoli: Building Collapse Exposes Infrastructure Neglect

The Lebanese city of Tripoli mourns after 15 people perished in a tragic building collapse. Rescue operations in the Bab al-Tabbaneh neighborhood have concluded, recovering eight survivors from the ruins, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

Recent events have brought attention to the city's aging infrastructure. In recent weeks, several buildings in Tripoli have succumbed to collapse, attributed to structural neglect, regulatory violations, and lack of maintenance. Local authorities stress the urgency of intervention to prevent further disasters.

The government, alongside charities and international organizations, is scrambling to provide aid for displaced families. Temporary shelters and housing allowances are being organized, but officials emphasize that long-term structural enhancements are vital.

