Himachal Pradesh Budget Session Calls for Unity Amid Revenue Grant Concerns

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announced the commencement of the Budget Session on February 16, urging legislators to unify over crucial state matters, especially after the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) was discontinued.

Speaking to ANI, Pathania stated that the Governor's address would formally inaugurate the Assembly proceedings for the 2026-27 financial year. He explained that the initial two sittings are scheduled for February 17 and 18, with potential extensions based on legislative business volume.

Pathania highlighted the importance of addressing the cessation of the RDG and linked it to Himachal's interests. Emphasizing non-partisanship, he called on all political figures to deliberate on this shared concern. He also underscored the need for equitable resource-sharing and the Chief Minister's focus on mobilizing the state's natural resources.