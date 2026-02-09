Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Budget Session Calls for Unity Amid Revenue Grant Concerns

The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly's Budget Session will start on February 16, amidst calls for bipartisan unity following the Revenue Deficit Grant's discontinuation. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania emphasized collaboration across party lines to address fiscal challenges and ensure equitable sharing of resources, urging legislators to prioritize state interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:04 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Legislative Assembly (FIle Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announced the commencement of the Budget Session on February 16, urging legislators to unify over crucial state matters, especially after the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) was discontinued.

Speaking to ANI, Pathania stated that the Governor's address would formally inaugurate the Assembly proceedings for the 2026-27 financial year. He explained that the initial two sittings are scheduled for February 17 and 18, with potential extensions based on legislative business volume.

Pathania highlighted the importance of addressing the cessation of the RDG and linked it to Himachal's interests. Emphasizing non-partisanship, he called on all political figures to deliberate on this shared concern. He also underscored the need for equitable resource-sharing and the Chief Minister's focus on mobilizing the state's natural resources.

