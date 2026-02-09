Left Menu

RBI Boosts Loan Access for Small Enterprises

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised its guidelines to allow banks to provide collateral-free loans up to Rs 25 lakh to Micro and Small Enterprises based on a solid financial reputation. Beginning April 2026, this policy aims to improve credit access for small businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:45 IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Monday a significant policy change aimed at enhancing credit access for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs). Banks can now extend collateral-free loans up to Rs 25 lakh to MSEs, contingent on their strong financial standing and track record.

This amendment raises the previous collateral-free loan threshold of Rs 20 lakh and is part of the RBI's broader strategy to improve the availability of financial resources to last-mile businesses. Banks are encouraged to adopt internal policies for evaluating the creditworthiness of MSEs to utilize this enhancement effectively.

Additionally, a Credit Guarantee Scheme cover may be availed by banks where applicable, further facilitating easier loan disbursal. The amended regulations, which will come into effect on April 1, 2026, aim to support small enterprises lacking sufficient collateral, thereby bolstering their operational and growth capabilities.

