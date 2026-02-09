Delhi Police Probes Alleged Leak of 'Four Stars of Destiny'

Delhi Police have initiated an investigation following reports on social media and news forums alleging that a pre-print copy of 'Four Stars of Destiny' is circulating online. The Special Cell has registered a case concerning this purported leak of a publication still pending approval.

The book, authored by former Army Chief NN Naravane, has not yet received publication clearance. According to Delhi Police, a PDF version apparently prepared by Penguin Random House India is accessible on certain websites. There are also online listings depicting the completed book cover for purchase.

The issue gained political traction when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attempted to quote the 'pre-print book' in his speech at the Lok Sabha. His remarks were met with strong opposition from the treasury benches, leading to multiple adjournments before the House passed the motion of thanks amidst opposition slogans.

(With inputs from agencies.)