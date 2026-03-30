Debate Over Biju Patnaik's Legacy Sparks Political Controversy

Nishikant Dubey, a BJP MP, finds himself embroiled in controversy after reportedly making disparaging remarks about Biju Patnaik, a respected former Chief Minister of Odisha. Dubey, however, strongly refutes these allegations, asserting he never disrespected Patnaik and focusing his criticism instead on the Nehru-Gandhi family.

The situation escalated when the Biju Janata Dal staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha, protesting Dubey's comments. Sasmit Patra from the BJD labeled Dubey's assertions as concocted and shameful, leading to heightened tensions in the House. Patra also resigned from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT and Communications as a mark of protest.

This dispute highlights the political sensitivity surrounding Patnaik's legacy. Revered as a freedom fighter and aviator, Patnaik's contributions have been celebrated across regions, underscoring the ongoing debate over regional pride and national identity within India's political landscape.