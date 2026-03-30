Left Menu

Samastha's Leadership Urges Caution Amid Political Controversy

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president, Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, advised leaders to avoid unnecessary statements, following criticism of the IUML for fielding women in general seats. Thangal emphasized that candidate selection is a party decision, urging restraint to prevent dragging the organization into political controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 30-03-2026 08:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 08:41 IST
Samastha's Leadership Urges Caution Amid Political Controversy
Thangal
  • Country:
  • India

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president, Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, has called for restraint among leaders to prevent the organization from getting embroiled in political disputes.

His comments came after Samastha leader Mukkam Umar Faizi criticized the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for selecting women candidates for general seats in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Thangal emphasized that political parties must decide candidate selection independently, highlighting the need for leaders to weigh their actions carefully, especially as Kerala gears up for elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Binh Son Refinery Eyes Russian Crude Amid Diversification Strategy

Binh Son Refinery Eyes Russian Crude Amid Diversification Strategy

 Vietnam
2
Vietnam Chemical Company Expands Global Oil Procurement

Vietnam Chemical Company Expands Global Oil Procurement

 Vietnam
3
Geopolitical Tensions Drive Market Turmoil

Geopolitical Tensions Drive Market Turmoil

 Global
4
Stock Markets React to Middle East Crisis

Stock Markets React to Middle East Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026