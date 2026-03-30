Samastha's Leadership Urges Caution Amid Political Controversy

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president, Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, has called for restraint among leaders to prevent the organization from getting embroiled in political disputes.

His comments came after Samastha leader Mukkam Umar Faizi criticized the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for selecting women candidates for general seats in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Thangal emphasized that political parties must decide candidate selection independently, highlighting the need for leaders to weigh their actions carefully, especially as Kerala gears up for elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)