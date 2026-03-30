Samastha's Leadership Urges Caution Amid Political Controversy
Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president, Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, advised leaders to avoid unnecessary statements, following criticism of the IUML for fielding women in general seats. Thangal emphasized that candidate selection is a party decision, urging restraint to prevent dragging the organization into political controversies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 30-03-2026 08:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 08:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president, Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, has called for restraint among leaders to prevent the organization from getting embroiled in political disputes.
His comments came after Samastha leader Mukkam Umar Faizi criticized the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for selecting women candidates for general seats in the upcoming Assembly polls.
Thangal emphasized that political parties must decide candidate selection independently, highlighting the need for leaders to weigh their actions carefully, especially as Kerala gears up for elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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