RBI Boosts Access to Credit for MSMEs with Revised Loan Limits

The Reserve Bank of India has increased the collateral-free loan limit for micro and small enterprises to Rs 20 lakh. The move aims to enhance credit access for smaller businesses. Guidelines were amended to align with regulatory changes, effective April 2026. This follows budget announcements supporting MSMEs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised its lending guidelines, significantly raising the collateral-free loan limit to Rs 20 lakh for micro and small enterprises (MSEs). Announced on Monday, this amendment seeks to improve credit availability for smaller businesses that often struggle with collateral requirements.

According to the updated guidelines, banks are now mandated not to demand collateral for loans up to Rs 20 lakh for units in the MSE sector. Additionally, all loans under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) will be collateral-free, as per guidance from the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

The changes, effective from April 2026, align with broader regulatory adjustments to enhance institutional credit flow to the MSME sector, highlighted by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. This development coincides with the Union Budget 2026-27, where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced additional support for MSMEs through the Self-Reliant India Fund.

