BSE Soars: Achieves Record Profits with Equity Surge

BSE, a leading stock exchange, has reported a nearly threefold increase in consolidated profits for the December quarter, amounting to Rs 602 crore. This surge was driven by remarkable growth in equity derivatives trading, listings, and mutual fund transactions, according to the exchange's statement on Monday.

Total revenue for this period reached an all-time high of Rs 1,334 crore, marking a 61% increase from the previous year. BSE's operating expenses decreased by 4% year-on-year, further enhancing its profitability. Additionally, investment and other income rose by 47% to Rs 90 crore, contributing to the exchange's strong performance.

During the quarter, BSE welcomed 99 new equity listings, raising Rs 97,657 crore. Equity derivatives activity hit record levels with 772 crore contracts traded, generating Rs 784 crore in revenue. BSE's StAR MF platform saw a 21% year-on-year increase in transactions to 21.7 crore, maintaining an 87.4% market share in mutual fund transaction processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)