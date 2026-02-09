Takaichi's Victory Bolsters Yen, Pressures Dollar Amid U.S.-China Tensions

The yen saw an uptick on Monday following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's election win, marking a turnaround after six consecutive days of losses. This strengthening came as the dollar weakened against other major currencies, influenced by reports of Chinese regulators advising financial institutions to limit their U.S. Treasury bonds exposure.

According to Eugene Epstein of Moneycorp in New Jersey, Japan's recent political changes have increasingly impacted other markets and asset classes. The yen, which initially weakened after Takaichi's victory, later regained strength. Japanese currency official Atsushi Mimura noted the government's vigilance regarding currency fluctuations post-election.

Compounding the dollar's decline were speculations about a diversification strategy by major investors moving away from U.S. markets. Reports from Bloomberg indicated that such strategies led to the onshore yuan hitting a 33-month high against the U.S. dollar. Moreover, financial markets are adjusting to potential policy shifts from the Federal Reserve, with traders eyeing possible rate cuts.

