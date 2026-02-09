Left Menu

Takaichi's Victory Bolsters Yen, Pressures Dollar Amid U.S.-China Tensions

The yen strengthened following Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi's election victory, reversing six days of losses. The dollar fell amid reports of Chinese regulators advising a curb on U.S. Treasury exposure. This move contributed to shifts in currency markets, affecting the dollar's performance against major currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:21 IST
Takaichi's Victory Bolsters Yen, Pressures Dollar Amid U.S.-China Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen saw an uptick on Monday following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's election win, marking a turnaround after six consecutive days of losses. This strengthening came as the dollar weakened against other major currencies, influenced by reports of Chinese regulators advising financial institutions to limit their U.S. Treasury bonds exposure.

According to Eugene Epstein of Moneycorp in New Jersey, Japan's recent political changes have increasingly impacted other markets and asset classes. The yen, which initially weakened after Takaichi's victory, later regained strength. Japanese currency official Atsushi Mimura noted the government's vigilance regarding currency fluctuations post-election.

Compounding the dollar's decline were speculations about a diversification strategy by major investors moving away from U.S. markets. Reports from Bloomberg indicated that such strategies led to the onshore yuan hitting a 33-month high against the U.S. dollar. Moreover, financial markets are adjusting to potential policy shifts from the Federal Reserve, with traders eyeing possible rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SSP Kishtwar Enhances Security Measures Amid Rising Terror Threats

SSP Kishtwar Enhances Security Measures Amid Rising Terror Threats

 India
2
Netherlands' Saqib Zulfiqar Eyes Upset in ICC T20 World Cup

Netherlands' Saqib Zulfiqar Eyes Upset in ICC T20 World Cup

 India
3
India's Energy Strategy: Diversifying Oil Sources Amid Global Uncertainties

India's Energy Strategy: Diversifying Oil Sources Amid Global Uncertainties

 India
4
Bangladesh Cricket Board Urges Pakistan to Rethink World Cup Match Boycott

Bangladesh Cricket Board Urges Pakistan to Rethink World Cup Match Boycott

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026