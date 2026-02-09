Left Menu

Congress Pushes No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Congress, led by MPs Ranjeet Ranjan and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, plans a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The move highlights concerns over alleged disrespect towards women MPs and former PMs. Support from parties like Samajwadi Party and DMK strengthens the initiative amid ongoing parliamentary disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:39 IST
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant political development, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Monday announced the party's intention to file a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, citing the need to preserve parliamentary tradition and address alleged insults to women MPs and former Prime Ministers.

Voicing concern, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Speaker's actions as pressure-induced and questioned the Prime Minister's absence in parliamentary discussions, arguing that the Speaker was compelled to defend the PM.

Support for the motion comes from parties such as the Samajwadi Party and DMK, as the Congress navigates inter-party collaboration to maintain momentum, despite potential hesitations from allies like the Trinamool Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

