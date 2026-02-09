Sharad Pawar Hospitalized: Health Stable Amid Chest Congestion

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar was hospitalized on Monday due to chest congestion at Ruby Hall Clinic, confirmed his daughter Supriya Sule, MP. Sule reassured the public via a post on platform X of Pawar's stable condition, noting that all other vital parameters are normal. He is undergoing a five-day course of antibiotics.

Dr. Abhijeet Lodha from Ruby Hall Clinic informed the media that preliminary examinations reveal Pawar's oxygen levels and heart rate are stable, with no major concerns. The senior leader has reportedly been fatigued due to an intense travel and engagement schedule in recent weeks, leading to mild respiratory distress.

Rohit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, emphasized the impact of the last few hectic days on his health. Despite comprehensive tests showing normal results, further evaluations will determine whether he remains in Pune or is transferred to Mumbai. Supporters have been urged not to gather at the hospital, ensuring the comfort of other patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)