Global Markets Rebound: Tech Stocks and Silver Surge Amid Political Shifts

Stock indexes rebounded on Monday, driven by U.S. technology shares, while silver prices saw significant gains. Japan's stock market hit a record high post-election, and investors focused on upcoming U.S. economic data. The yen strengthened, British stocks recovered, and the U.S. dollar faced pressure due to geopolitical factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 23:43 IST
Global stock markets experienced a notable rebound on Monday, largely driven by U.S. technology shares and a significant rise in silver prices. Investors sought bargains in markets affected by last week's declines, while Asian markets soared following Japan's election results.

In Tokyo, stocks hit a record high as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's victory bolstered confidence in economic policies. The yen reversed a losing streak, strengthening notably against the dollar, which struggled amid geopolitical tensions arising from a Bloomberg report on China.

In the U.S., technology stocks led gains on Wall Street, while investors turned their attention to key economic data expected later this week. In Europe, British stocks recovered despite political turmoil, and U.S. Treasury yields edged higher as anticipation grew for the Federal Reserve's interest rate update.

