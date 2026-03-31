British Stocks and Economic Challenges Amid Middle East Conflict
British stocks edged higher on Tuesday but faced their worst monthly performance since 2020 due to the Middle East conflict. Rising oil prices heightened inflation concerns, impacting economic growth. The FTSE 100 rose, breaking an eight-month winning streak, while the FTSE 250 saw a halt in its gains.
British stocks edged slightly higher on Tuesday, but they recorded their worst monthly performance since 2020. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has created a surge in oil prices, fueling inflation worries and slowing down economic growth.
The FTSE 100 index, representing blue-chip stocks, increased by 0.5%, ending an eight-month winning streak. Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 climbed by 1.2% on the day but concluded a three-month streak of gains.
Rising gold prices prompted a rally in precious metals miners by 4.2% as investors sought safe-haven assets. Amidst inflation fears and expectations of a hawkish monetary policy, official data indicated Britain's economy barely expanded at the end of 2025, challenging the government's efforts to maintain growth this year.