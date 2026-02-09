TGS Expands Gas Transport from Vaca Muerta

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) has initiated the process for increased gas transport capacity from Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale. The company broke ground on the Perito Moreno pipeline expansion, which is projected to provide an additional 14 million cubic meters per day of capacity, with completion expected by winter 2027.

The expansion includes the construction of three new plants in La Pampa, which combined will contribute 90,000 horsepower of capacity. Concurrently, TGS is improving its regulated transport system to deliver an extra 12 million cubic meters daily, primarily benefiting the Greater Buenos Aires area and northern Argentina.

This development comes after TGS was awarded the expansion contract by the state-owned company ENARSA in October 2025. The company has announced two open tenders for firm transport services on the newly increased capacity for both the Perito Moreno pipeline and its regulated system.