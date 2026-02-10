Power Outage Halts Operations at Venezuela's Largest Refinery

A power outage on Monday forced Venezuela's largest refinery, Amuay, out of service. According to four sources familiar with the situation, the refinery was processing around 137,000 barrels per day before the blackout, well below its capacity of 645,000 bpd.

Electricity outages are a common occurrence at the facilities of state oil company PDVSA, heavily impacting their operational capacity. The frequent blackouts lead to reduced performance levels across the company's refineries.

Amuay's operational disruption is indicative of broader problems faced by the Venezuelan oil industry, plagued by infrastructure issues and recurring power supply failures.