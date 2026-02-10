Left Menu

South Korea Initiates Legislation for Nuclear Submarine Operations

South Korea's defense ministry announced it will begin drafting legislation for the operation of nuclear-propelled submarines in the first half of 2026, addressing the current lack of regulations on nuclear fuel and reactors specific to such submarines.

  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's defense ministry revealed its plans on Tuesday to initiate the legislative process for nuclear-propelled submarines. This move is slated for the first half of 2026.

The ministry emphasized that there is a current absence of specific regulations addressing critical aspects like nuclear fuel and reactors unique to nuclear-propelled submarines.

In a briefing, officials highlighted the significance of this legislation to ensure lawful and safe operation of future submarines in line with international standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

