South Korea Initiates Legislation for Nuclear Submarine Operations
South Korea's defense ministry announced it will begin drafting legislation for the operation of nuclear-propelled submarines in the first half of 2026, addressing the current lack of regulations on nuclear fuel and reactors specific to such submarines.
South Korea's defense ministry revealed its plans on Tuesday to initiate the legislative process for nuclear-propelled submarines. This move is slated for the first half of 2026.
The ministry emphasized that there is a current absence of specific regulations addressing critical aspects like nuclear fuel and reactors unique to nuclear-propelled submarines.
In a briefing, officials highlighted the significance of this legislation to ensure lawful and safe operation of future submarines in line with international standards.
