War of Words: Telangana BJP Chief Clashes with CM Over AIMIM's Owaisi

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao has fired back at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy following Reddy's statement that BJP considers AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi as its 'only God.' Rao countered that Reddy himself idolizes the BJP, evident from his frequent criticisms that utilize the party's name.

In a conversation with ANI, Rao highlighted that every mention of the BJP by Reddy is an indication of how the BJP has become akin to a deity for him in political discourse. Rao accused Reddy of leveraging BJP's name to instill fear in Muslims, stating that the genuine political collaboration is between Congress and AIMIM.

Evidencing a day of political jibes, CM Reddy asserted that BJP prefers Owaisi over divine figures like Lord Rama, calling Owaisi their 'lifeline' to garner votes. He queried BJP's apparent failure to restrain Owaisi despite depicting him as a political adversary, questioning the party's contradictory stance.