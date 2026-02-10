Left Menu

War of Words: Telangana BJP Chief Clashes with CM Over AIMIM's Owaisi

Telangana BJP President Rao rebuffs Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's claims of BJP's affection for AIMIM's Owaisi, accusing Reddy of attacking BJP to intimidate Muslims. Rao contends the real political bond is between Congress and AIMIM, as Reddy criticizes BJP for portraying Owaisi as a 'lifeline.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:24 IST
War of Words: Telangana BJP Chief Clashes with CM Over AIMIM's Owaisi
Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao has fired back at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy following Reddy's statement that BJP considers AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi as its 'only God.' Rao countered that Reddy himself idolizes the BJP, evident from his frequent criticisms that utilize the party's name.

In a conversation with ANI, Rao highlighted that every mention of the BJP by Reddy is an indication of how the BJP has become akin to a deity for him in political discourse. Rao accused Reddy of leveraging BJP's name to instill fear in Muslims, stating that the genuine political collaboration is between Congress and AIMIM.

Evidencing a day of political jibes, CM Reddy asserted that BJP prefers Owaisi over divine figures like Lord Rama, calling Owaisi their 'lifeline' to garner votes. He queried BJP's apparent failure to restrain Owaisi despite depicting him as a political adversary, questioning the party's contradictory stance.

TRENDING

1
The Rebirth of Tarique Rahman: A New Era for Bangladesh?

The Rebirth of Tarique Rahman: A New Era for Bangladesh?

 Global
2
India-US Trade Agreement to Boost Indian Agriculture with Zero-Duty Access

India-US Trade Agreement to Boost Indian Agriculture with Zero-Duty Access

 India
3
Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy Over 'Four Stars of Destiny' Memoir

Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy Over 'Four Stars of Destiny' Memoir

 India
4
Tragic Classroom Shooting: A Closer Look at the Tarn Taran Incident

Tragic Classroom Shooting: A Closer Look at the Tarn Taran Incident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026