War of Words: Telangana BJP Chief Clashes with CM Over AIMIM's Owaisi
Telangana BJP President Rao rebuffs Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's claims of BJP's affection for AIMIM's Owaisi, accusing Reddy of attacking BJP to intimidate Muslims. Rao contends the real political bond is between Congress and AIMIM, as Reddy criticizes BJP for portraying Owaisi as a 'lifeline.'
- Country:
- India
Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao has fired back at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy following Reddy's statement that BJP considers AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi as its 'only God.' Rao countered that Reddy himself idolizes the BJP, evident from his frequent criticisms that utilize the party's name.
In a conversation with ANI, Rao highlighted that every mention of the BJP by Reddy is an indication of how the BJP has become akin to a deity for him in political discourse. Rao accused Reddy of leveraging BJP's name to instill fear in Muslims, stating that the genuine political collaboration is between Congress and AIMIM.
Evidencing a day of political jibes, CM Reddy asserted that BJP prefers Owaisi over divine figures like Lord Rama, calling Owaisi their 'lifeline' to garner votes. He queried BJP's apparent failure to restrain Owaisi despite depicting him as a political adversary, questioning the party's contradictory stance.
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- BJP
- Revanth Reddy
- AIMIM
- Asaduddin Owaisi
- politics
- Muslims
- Congress
- alliance
- criticism
ALSO READ
Seismic Shift: Bhumjaithai's Triumph in Thai Politics
India-Pakistan Clash Back On: Cricket Wins Over Politics
Starmer's Vision: Politics as a Force for Good Amid Aide Resignations
Telangana Politics: Allegations of Blackmail and Phone Tapping
Assam CM ''inciting genocide'' against Muslims through his videos, alleges Cong leader Gaurav Gogoi in Guwahati.